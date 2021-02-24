AstraZeneca PLC to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.63 Per Share, SVB Leerink Forecasts (NASDAQ:AZN)

AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) – Stock analysts at SVB Leerink dropped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of AstraZeneca in a research note issued on Monday, February 22nd. SVB Leerink analyst A. Berens now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.63 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a net margin of 9.65% and a return on equity of 37.23%.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on AZN. HSBC raised AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley raised AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, UBS Group restated a “positive” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.80.

AZN opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $129.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca has a 52-week low of $36.15 and a 52-week high of $64.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.96. The business’s fifty day moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day moving average is $52.26.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.29%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PFM Health Sciences LP raised its position in AstraZeneca by 182.2% in the fourth quarter. PFM Health Sciences LP now owns 1,094,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,719,000 after purchasing an additional 706,700 shares during the last quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 62,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after buying an additional 298 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 355.2% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 13,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 10,208 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AstraZeneca in the fourth quarter valued at about $312,000. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $749,000 after buying an additional 955 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 15.57% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

