AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) Shares Sold by Princeton Global Asset Management LLC

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 7,677 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC increased its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance Advisory Group LLC now owns 4,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Usca Ria LLC increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 5,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc increased its holdings in AstraZeneca by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 1,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Searle & CO. raised its position in shares of AstraZeneca by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 35,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,780,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,887 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 15.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $49.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $129.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.37, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.55. AstraZeneca PLC has a twelve month low of $36.15 and a twelve month high of $64.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.26.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.14). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 37.23% and a net margin of 9.65%. Sell-side analysts predict that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is an increase from AstraZeneca’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.45. This represents a dividend yield of 2.7%. AstraZeneca’s payout ratio is currently 50.29%.

AZN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised shares of AstraZeneca from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. HSBC raised shares of AstraZeneca from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AstraZeneca from $179.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on AstraZeneca in a report on Friday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, AlphaValue raised AstraZeneca to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $83.80.

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, autoimmunity, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. Its marketed products include Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, Calquence, Faslodex, Imfinzi, Iressa, Lynparza, Nolvadex, Tagrisso, and Zoladex for oncology diseases; Atacand/Atacand HCT/Atacand Plus, Brilinta/Brilique, Crestor, Plendil, Seloken/Toprol-XL, Tenormin, and Zestril for cardiovascular diseases; and Bydureon, Byetta, Farxiga/Forxiga, Kombiglyze XR/Komboglyze, Onglyza, Qtern, Symlin, Xigduo/Xigduo XR for metabolic diseases.

