Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) Shares Acquired by Royce & Associates LP

Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Assured Guaranty Ltd. (NYSE:AGO) by 0.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 652,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the quarter. Royce & Associates LP owned 0.81% of Assured Guaranty worth $20,540,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 15,608 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 195,407 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,197,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in shares of Assured Guaranty by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 35,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Assured Guaranty alerts:

Shares of NYSE:AGO opened at $43.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.64. Assured Guaranty Ltd. has a one year low of $13.64 and a one year high of $45.69. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.34.

Assured Guaranty Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides credit protection products to public finance, infrastructure, and structured finance markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Insurance and Asset Management. It offers financial guaranty insurance that protects holders of debt instruments and other monetary obligations from defaults in scheduled payments.

Recommended Story: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Assured Guaranty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Assured Guaranty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.