Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) Stock Rating Upgraded by TheStreet

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Associated Banc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.13.

ASB stock opened at $20.31 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.75. Associated Banc has a 12-month low of $10.23 and a 12-month high of $20.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of 10.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.23.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The bank reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Associated Banc had a return on equity of 5.68% and a net margin of 20.66%. The firm had revenue of $273.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $270.82 million. Equities analysts forecast that Associated Banc will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director John B. Williams sold 2,850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.31, for a total value of $55,033.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $989,174.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Tammy C. Stadler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.35, for a total value of $114,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 46,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $764,051.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,850 shares of company stock valued at $227,054 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASB. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Associated Banc in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $76,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $113,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 4th quarter valued at $125,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the 3rd quarter valued at $139,000. 72.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Associated Banc

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

