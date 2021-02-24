Aspira Women’s Health (NASDAQ:AWH) Trading Down 6.5%

Aspira Women’s Health Inc. (NASDAQ:AWH)’s stock price traded down 6.5% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $6.88 and last traded at $7.15. 948,681 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 2% from the average session volume of 927,854 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.65.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $10.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Saturday, October 31st. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Aspira Women’s Health in a research note on Friday, October 30th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 4.38. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.51. The stock has a market cap of $748.33 million, a P/E ratio of -51.00 and a beta of 3.28.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AWH. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 64.4% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 47,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 18,558 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 24.6% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 140,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 27,753 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 71.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 179,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 74,890 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 38.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Aspira Women’s Health by 63.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,978,734 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,275,000 after buying an additional 1,540,412 shares during the period. 24.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aspira Women's Health Inc, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops, and commercializes diagnostic and bio-analytical solutions that help physicians to diagnose, treat, and enhance gynecologic health outcomes for women in the United States. The company provides sells OVA1, Overa, and Ova1PLUS risk of malignancy tests for ovarian cancer.

