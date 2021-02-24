ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Reaches New 12-Month High at $81.65

ASOS Plc (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) shares reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $81.65 and last traded at $81.50, with a volume of 856 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $80.52.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASOS from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASOS in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ASOS in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 1.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $69.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.56 and a beta of 3.70.

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

