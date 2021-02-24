ASOS (LON:ASC) Sets New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of ASOS Plc (LON:ASC) reached a new 52-week high on Monday after Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on the stock from GBX 6,000 to GBX 7,500. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock. ASOS traded as high as GBX 5,840 ($76.30) and last traded at GBX 5,811.88 ($75.93), with a volume of 28970 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 5,772 ($75.41).

Several other equities analysts have also commented on ASC. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 4,800 ($62.71) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,500 ($84.92) price objective on shares of ASOS in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of ASOS to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from GBX 4,000 ($52.26) to GBX 5,800 ($75.78) in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 5,000 ($65.33) price target on shares of ASOS in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 5,928.60 ($77.46).

Get ASOS alerts:

In related news, insider Luke Jensen bought 1,995 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 5,002 ($65.35) per share, for a total transaction of £99,789.90 ($130,376.14).

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 5,073.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 4,839.60. The firm has a market capitalization of £5.75 billion and a PE ratio of 45.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.64.

About ASOS (LON:ASC)

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, France, Germany, Spain, Italy, Sweden, the Netherlands, Denmark, Poland, and Russia. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells approximately 85,000 products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS 4505, and Collusion brands, a well as other global and local third-party brands products primarily through its website, asos.com, as well as through social media platforms.

Featured Article: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for ASOS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ASOS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.