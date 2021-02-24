ASML (EPA:ASML) PT Set at €528.00 by The Goldman Sachs Group

ASML (EPA:ASML) has been assigned a €528.00 ($621.18) price objective by equities research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on ASML. Barclays set a €525.00 ($617.65) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €437.00 ($514.12) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. UBS Group set a €430.00 ($505.88) target price on ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Credit Suisse Group set a €540.00 ($635.29) target price on ASML and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €435.00 ($511.76) price target on shares of ASML and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €425.83 ($500.98).

