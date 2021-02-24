Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) Reaches New 12-Month High at $4,032.00

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) (LON:AHT) shares reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 4,032 ($52.68) and last traded at GBX 4,030 ($52.65), with a volume of 129884 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 3,967 ($51.83).

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank raised Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,850 ($37.24) in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from GBX 3,000 ($39.20) to GBX 4,100 ($53.57) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 3,300 ($43.11) price objective on shares of Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) from GBX 3,330 ($43.51) to GBX 4,340 ($56.70) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,933.08 ($38.32).

Get Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) alerts:

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 3,783.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 3,190.68. The firm has a market capitalization of £18.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 150.99.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were paid a dividend of GBX 7.15 ($0.09) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.22%. Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L)’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.30%.

Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Company Profile (LON:AHT)

Ashtead Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the construction, industrial, and general equipment rental business in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It offers range of products and services, such as general tools, air compressors and accessories, compaction and earth moving, climate control services, power and HVAC, pump solutions, remediation and restoration, flooring solutions, and lighting and grip.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ashtead Group plc (AHT.L) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.