Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) Shares Purchased by CI Investments Inc.

CI Investments Inc. increased its position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) by 5,044.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 129,953 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 127,427 shares during the quarter. CI Investments Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. worth $16,076,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. by 410.3% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $52,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. alerts:

AJG opened at $123.13 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $117.82 and a 200-day moving average of $112.56. The company has a market capitalization of $23.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.70. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. has a 1-year low of $65.09 and a 1-year high of $129.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. (NYSE:AJG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.10. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. had a net margin of 11.04% and a return on equity of 16.19%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 4th. This is a positive change from Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Arthur J. Gallagher & Co.’s payout ratio is 49.32%.

AJG has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $123.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $132.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on shares of Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. from $130.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.80.

In other Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. news, insider Susan E. Pietrucha sold 24,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.71, for a total transaction of $2,911,914.50. Also, VP Scott R. Hudson sold 6,234 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.06, for a total transaction of $729,752.04. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 41,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,848,742.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,949,213 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Company Profile

Arthur J. Gallagher & Co, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance brokerage, consulting, and third party claims settlement and administration services in the United States, Australia, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, New Zealand, India, and the United Kingdom. Its Brokerage segment consists of retail and wholesale insurance brokerage operations.

Read More: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arthur J. Gallagher & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.