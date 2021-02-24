Arqma Price Hits $0.0089 (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 24th. During the last seven days, Arqma has traded down 28.9% against the dollar. One Arqma coin can currently be bought for $0.0089 or 0.00000018 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market capitalization of $73,930.96 and $263.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,134.06 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,612.48 or 0.03281797 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $179.47 or 0.00365267 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $520.88 or 0.01060125 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0554 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $207.26 or 0.00421833 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $194.06 or 0.00394953 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00003960 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $130.64 or 0.00265883 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023950 BTC.

About Arqma

ARQ is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 14,397,530 coins and its circulating supply is 8,352,986 coins. The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Arqma’s official website is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

Arqma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Arqma should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

