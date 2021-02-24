Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The construction company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.07, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $238.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $231.43 million. Armstrong World Industries had a positive return on equity of 49.60% and a negative net margin of 7.85%. The company’s revenue was down 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Shares of NYSE AWI traded up $2.22 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $86.92. The stock had a trading volume of 9,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,605. The company has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of -52.74, a P/E/G ratio of 5.80 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $80.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.21. Armstrong World Industries has a 1 year low of $57.96 and a 1 year high of $111.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 4th will be given a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Armstrong World Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.57%.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. BNP Paribas lowered Armstrong World Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $89.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. UBS Group began coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “sell” rating and a $68.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America raised Armstrong World Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $77.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $85.00 target price (up from $75.00) on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Armstrong World Industries presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.17.

In related news, SVP Mark A. Hershey sold 4,897 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $416,245.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 44,103 shares in the company, valued at $3,748,755. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Victor Grizzle sold 19,158 shares of Armstrong World Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.30, for a total value of $1,480,913.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,178,143. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 88,678 shares of company stock worth $7,015,206. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells ceiling systems primarily for use in the construction and renovation of residential and commercial buildings in the United States, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Mineral Fiber and Architectural Specialties segments.

