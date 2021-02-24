Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Issues Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.72 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $7.40. The stock had a trading volume of 172,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,438,996. Arlo Technologies has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $10.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52. The company has a market cap of $584.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 1.91.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on ARLO shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. BWS Financial lifted their target price on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th.

In related news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders have purchased 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Arlo Technologies

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

