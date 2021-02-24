Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Arlo Technologies (NYSE:ARLO) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $114.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $111.57 million. Arlo Technologies had a negative net margin of 18.21% and a negative return on equity of 39.33%. Arlo Technologies’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of NYSE:ARLO traded up $0.87 on Wednesday, hitting $7.55. 191,781 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,438,996. Arlo Technologies has a 12 month low of $1.20 and a 12 month high of $10.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $596.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.86 and a beta of 1.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.52.

In other news, General Counsel Brian Busse sold 8,346 shares of Arlo Technologies stock in a transaction on Monday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.68, for a total transaction of $80,789.28. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 374,611 shares in the company, valued at $3,626,234.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 507 shares of company stock valued at $4,169. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

ARLO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. BWS Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Arlo Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Arlo Technologies from $7.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday.

Arlo Technologies, Inc provides smart connected devices to monitor the environments in real-time with a Wi-Fi or a cellular connection in the Americas, Europe, the Middle-East and Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. It offers Arlo Security Camera, a battery-operated Wi-Fi security camera; Arlo Q and Arlo Q Plus, an indoor wired solution that allow users to monitor their surroundings; Arlo Pro, a battery-operated weather-resistant Wi-Fi camera; Arlo Go, a LTE-enabled wire-free camera that provides untethered mobile security; and Arlo Baby, a baby monitor with air quality and temperature sensors, motion and audio detection, and advanced night vision.

