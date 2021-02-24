Arizona State Retirement System Takes $249,000 Position in BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 6,464 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Private Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,556 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants by 239.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,473 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 3,863 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of BJ’s Restaurants during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Alex Puchner sold 8,767 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.59, for a total transaction of $469,823.53. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $669,446.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Larry D. Bouts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.54, for a total value of $505,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 29,859 shares of company stock valued at $1,566,514. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

BJRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $32.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.00.

Shares of BJRI stock opened at $53.32 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.01 and a twelve month high of $55.81. The company has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.36, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.63.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. will post -2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Restaurants

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

