Arizona State Retirement System Sells 4 Shares of Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB)

Arizona State Retirement System cut its holdings in Seaboard Co. (NYSEAMERICAN:SEB) by 4.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 84 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Seaboard were worth $255,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SEB. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 361,075.0% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 101,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,518,000 after purchasing an additional 101,101 shares during the period. Harspring Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Seaboard during the 3rd quarter valued at $8,751,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 249.2% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in shares of Seaboard by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,737,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

SEB stock opened at $3,172.70 on Wednesday. Seaboard Co. has a 12 month low of $2,614.00 and a 12 month high of $3,940.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a current ratio of 2.99. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3,212.12. The stock has a market cap of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.34.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a dividend of $2.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Seaboard from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th.

Seaboard Corporation operates as an agribusiness and transportation company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Pork, Commodity Trading and Milling (CT&M), Marine, Sugar and Alcohol, Power, and Turkey. The Pork segment produces and sells fresh pork products, such as loins, tenderloins, and ribs, as well as frozen pork products to further processors, foodservice operators, grocery stores, and distributors; hogs; and biodiesel.

