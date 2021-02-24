Arizona State Retirement System Makes New Investment in Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new position in shares of Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $261,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FRHC. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $234,000. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Freedom during the third quarter worth about $283,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Freedom by 5.9% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in Freedom by 32.3% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 25,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 6,298 shares during the period. 2.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freedom alerts:

In other news, CFO Evgeny Ler sold 8,471 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.09, for a total value of $381,957.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 30,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,365,505.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ FRHC opened at $54.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. Freedom Holding Corp. has a one year low of $11.25 and a one year high of $61.77. The firm has a market cap of $3.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.67 and a beta of 1.04.

Freedom Company Profile

There is no company description available for Freedom Holding Corp.

Read More: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FRHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC).

Receive News & Ratings for Freedom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freedom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.