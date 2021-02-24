Arizona State Retirement System Invests $235,000 in SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN)

Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 7,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $235,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Calamos Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of SI-BONE during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,171,000. Columbus Circle Investors lifted its holdings in shares of SI-BONE by 317.0% during the 4th quarter. Columbus Circle Investors now owns 272,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,143,000 after acquiring an additional 207,049 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $171,000. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in SI-BONE in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,507,000. 65.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get SI-BONE alerts:

SIBN opened at $31.70 on Wednesday. SI-BONE, Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $33.45. The company has a quick ratio of 12.22, a current ratio of 12.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $30.33 and a 200-day moving average of $25.28. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -19.81 and a beta of 1.41.

SIBN has been the subject of several research reports. Canaccord Genuity increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of SI-BONE from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of SI-BONE from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SI-BONE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 price target on shares of SI-BONE in a research report on Monday, February 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.50.

In other news, Director John Gordon Freund sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.28, for a total transaction of $2,328,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Anthony J. Recupero sold 2,653 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.01, for a total transaction of $76,963.53. Following the sale, the insider now owns 117,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,409,835.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 189,521 shares of company stock valued at $4,732,520. 15.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SI-BONE Company Profile

SI-BONE, Inc, a medical device company, develops implantable devices used in the surgical treatment of the sacropelvic anatomy in the United States and Internationally. The company offers iFuse, a minimally invasive surgical implant system, which is intended to fuse the sacroiliac joint to treat sacroiliac joint dysfunction that causes lower back pain.

See Also: What is the Russell 2000 Index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SI-BONE, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIBN).

Receive News & Ratings for SI-BONE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SI-BONE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.