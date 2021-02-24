Arizona State Retirement System Invests $222,000 in The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE)

Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of The Andersons, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANDE) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 9,075 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 45,994 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 70,615 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 67,115 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,645,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its holdings in shares of The Andersons by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 19,735 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 2,284 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of The Andersons during the 3rd quarter worth $61,000. 72.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get The Andersons alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on ANDE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of The Andersons from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $24.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of The Andersons from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of The Andersons from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Andersons presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.25.

ANDE stock opened at $26.50 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $25.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.87. The Andersons, Inc. has a 12-month low of $10.00 and a 12-month high of $29.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $873.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -378.57 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

The Andersons (NASDAQ:ANDE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by ($0.19). The Andersons had a negative net margin of 0.02% and a positive return on equity of 0.17%. Equities analysts predict that The Andersons, Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. The Andersons’s payout ratio is 53.85%.

The Andersons Profile

The Andersons, Inc, an agriculture company, operates in the trade, ethanol, plant nutrient, and rail sectors in the United States and internationally. The company's Trade segment operates grain elevators; stores grains; and provides grain marketing, risk management, and corn origination services to its customers and affiliated ethanol facilities.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for The Andersons Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Andersons and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.