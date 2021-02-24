Arizona State Retirement System Has $228,000 Holdings in NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Arizona State Retirement System lessened its position in shares of NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,242 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in NOW were worth $228,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DNOW. Close Asset Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of NOW by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 6,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 2,518 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 9,445 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of NOW by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 21,730 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $99,000 after buying an additional 11,352 shares during the period. XTX Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board bought a new position in shares of NOW during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $216,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on DNOW. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of NOW in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Cowen boosted their price objective on NOW from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered NOW from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.67.

Shares of DNOW opened at $10.26 on Wednesday. NOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.03 and a 12-month high of $11.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.13 billion, a PE ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 2.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.87.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The firm had revenue of $319.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $302.60 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that NOW Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

