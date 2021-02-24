Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Stake in Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,321 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $218,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Preferred Bank by 342.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,767 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $202,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Preferred Bank in the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 8,050 shares of the bank’s stock worth $259,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Preferred Bank by 48.9% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,596 shares of the bank’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 3,807 shares in the last quarter. 75.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Preferred Bank alerts:

A number of brokerages have commented on PFBC. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Preferred Bank from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Preferred Bank from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.00.

PFBC stock opened at $57.52 on Wednesday. Preferred Bank has a 12 month low of $20.04 and a 12 month high of $58.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.53. The stock has a market cap of $865.68 million, a PE ratio of 12.59 and a beta of 1.47.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.20. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 30.60% and a return on equity of 14.08%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 4.44 EPS for the current year.

Preferred Bank Company Profile

Preferred Bank provides various commercial banking products and services to small and mid-sized businesses and their owners, entrepreneurs, real estate developers and investors, professionals, and high net worth individuals in the United States. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts; fixed-rate and fixed maturity retail, and non-retail certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC).

Receive News & Ratings for Preferred Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Preferred Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.