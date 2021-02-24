Arizona State Retirement System Buys New Shares in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY)

Arizona State Retirement System bought a new stake in Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 4,860 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Separately, Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new position in Bally’s in the fourth quarter valued at $20,815,000.

Bally’s stock opened at $62.95 on Wednesday. Bally’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $7.22 and a fifty-two week high of $63.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.00, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The stock has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of -146.40 and a beta of 2.73. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $54.12.

In related news, Director General L.P. Standard sold 220,304 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.50, for a total value of $12,006,568.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Jeffrey W. Rollins sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.24, for a total value of $221,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 78,695 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,481,466.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 230,304 shares of company stock worth $12,469,218 in the last 90 days. 40.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on BALY. TheStreet upgraded Bally’s from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Bally’s from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Macquarie lifted their price target on Bally’s from $52.00 to $61.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Truist lifted their price target on Bally’s from $32.00 to $65.00 in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bally’s in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

Bally's Corporation owns and operates gaming and racing facilities in the United States. Its gaming and racing facilities include slot machines and various casino table games, and restaurant and hotel facilities. The company owns and manages Twin River Casino Hotel in Lincoln, Rhode Island; Tiverton Casino Hotel in Tiverton, Rhode Island; Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Biloxi, Mississippi; Casino Vicksburg in Vicksburg, Mississippi; Dover Downs Hotel & Casino in Dover, Delaware; Casino KC in Kansas City, Missouri; Golden Gates, Golden Gulch, and Mardi Gras casinos in Black Hawk, Colorado; and Arapahoe Park racetrack and 13 off-track betting licenses in Aurora, Colorado.

