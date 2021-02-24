Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Sells $2,256,800.00 in Stock

Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) Director Ann Mather sold 6,944 shares of Arista Networks stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total transaction of $2,256,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,447,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Ann Mather also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 16th, Ann Mather sold 900 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.23, for a total transaction of $292,707.00.

On Monday, February 1st, Ann Mather sold 416 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total transaction of $128,960.00.

On Monday, January 4th, Ann Mather sold 417 shares of Arista Networks stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.76, for a total transaction of $121,246.92.

On Wednesday, December 23rd, Ann Mather sold 1,000 shares of Arista Networks stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.11, for a total transaction of $290,110.00.

NYSE:ANET traded down $5.08 on Tuesday, hitting $287.08. 1,406,874 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 653,768. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $311.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $257.93. Arista Networks, Inc. has a 52 week low of $156.63 and a 52 week high of $326.60. The company has a market cap of $21.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.21.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $2.49 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.39 by $0.10. Arista Networks had a net margin of 32.06% and a return on equity of 20.37%. Research analysts anticipate that Arista Networks, Inc. will post 7.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on ANET. FBN Securities boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised shares of Arista Networks from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $250.00 to $350.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $240.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Arista Networks from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.90.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,459,732 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,295,865,000 after purchasing an additional 234,774 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,813,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $817,587,000 after purchasing an additional 49,943 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,602,844 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $331,677,000 after purchasing an additional 143,594 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 973,296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $282,810,000 after purchasing an additional 88,466 shares during the period. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Arista Networks by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 894,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $259,804,000 after purchasing an additional 22,340 shares during the period. 61.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Arista Networks Company Profile

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms, including universal leaf, spline, and universal spine products.

