Argus Boosts Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Price Target to $440.00

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Argus from $410.00 to $440.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the network technology company’s stock. Argus’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.45% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Northland Securities lifted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $237.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Barclays reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $419.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $372.06.

Shares of PANW opened at $377.86 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $372.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $297.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -121.89 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $125.47 and a 1-year high of $403.00.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.90 million. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, President Amit K. Singh sold 1,378 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.86, for a total transaction of $417,341.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 132,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $40,140,761.54. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 209,195 shares of company stock valued at $68,692,035 over the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 46.6% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hudock Inc. increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 112 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in Palo Alto Networks by 100.0% during the third quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 200 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

