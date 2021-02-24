Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.25 EPS

Arena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ARNA) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($2.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.85) by ($0.25), MarketWatch Earnings reports. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.76) EPS.

Shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals stock traded up $3.88 on Wednesday, hitting $80.44. 16,128 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 469,624. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $79.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.68 billion, a PE ratio of -10.84 and a beta of 0.83. Arena Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $32.95 and a 1 year high of $90.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 23.17 and a current ratio of 23.17.

Get Arena Pharmaceuticals alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on ARNA. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jonestrading initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, November 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Arena Pharmaceuticals from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Arena Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.36.

In other news, Director Jayson Donald Alexander Dallas sold 1,327 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $106,823.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,308 shares in the company, valued at approximately $427,294. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, CEO Amit Munshi sold 6,517 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $456,190.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,750 shares in the company, valued at $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 142,745 shares of company stock worth $11,294,339 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.05% of the company’s stock.

About Arena Pharmaceuticals

Arena Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on providing novel medicines with pharmacology and pharmacokinetics to patients worldwide. Its investigational clinical programs include Etrasimod (APD334) that is in Phase III clinical trial for ulcerative colitis, a Phase IIb/III clinical trial for Crohn's disease, and a Phase IIb clinical trial for atopic dermatitis; Olorinab (APD371), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of abdominal pain associated with irritable bowel syndrome; and APD418 that is in Phase I clinical trial for acute heart failure.

Featured Article: Benefits of owning preferred stock

Receive News & Ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arena Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.