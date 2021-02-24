Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.90 Per Share

Equities analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) will report ($0.90) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Six analysts have issued estimates for Arcturus Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.19) and the highest is ($0.65). Arcturus Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.76) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 18.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, March 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.13) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.51) to ($2.78). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of ($0.40) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.41) to $5.23. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Arcturus Therapeutics.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. B. Riley cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Barclays cut shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from $62.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $118.00 price target for the company. Finally, Roth Capital lowered shares of Arcturus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $77.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.64.

ARCT stock traded up $1.09 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $55.39. The company had a trading volume of 36,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,709,013. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 11.21 and a quick ratio of 11.21. Arcturus Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $8.51 and a 1 year high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.23 and a beta of 3.01. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $69.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $62.66.

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.40, for a total value of $464,000.00. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 442,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.54, for a total transaction of $46,675,592.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,557,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,944,407.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics by 148.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 336,077 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,579,000 after buying an additional 200,809 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $460,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 173.4% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 118,853 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,156,000 after acquiring an additional 75,381 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $299,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,176,000. 74.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Arcturus Therapeutics

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc, an RNA medicines company, focuses on the treatment of liver and respiratory care diseases. The company engages in the discovery and development of RNA medicines, including the production of RNA drug substance and nanoparticle-formulated drug product; and development of infectious disease vaccines using its Self-Transcribing and Replicating RNA (STARR) technology.

Read More: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Arcturus Therapeutics (ARCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.