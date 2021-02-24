Archrock (NYSE:AROC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Archrock (NYSE:AROC) posted its earnings results on Sunday. The energy company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.05), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Archrock had a positive return on equity of 10.04% and a negative net margin of 2.95%.

Shares of AROC stock traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, reaching $9.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,452,991 shares, compared to its average volume of 803,801. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Archrock has a 12-month low of $2.09 and a 12-month high of $10.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.58 and a beta of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 8th were given a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 5th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.81%. Archrock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 92.06%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Capital One Financial downgraded Archrock from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Archrock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.67.

Archrock Company Profile

Archrock, Inc operates as a midstream energy infrastructure company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Contract Operations and Aftermarket Services. The company offers natural gas compression services to customers in the oil and natural gas industry. It also provides various aftermarket services, such as parts and components; and operation, maintenance, overhaul, and reconfiguration services to customers who own compression equipment.

