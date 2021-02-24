Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) Reaches New 52-Week High at $56.93

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $56.93 and last traded at $56.93, with a volume of 15982 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.12.

ADM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Cleveland Research raised shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $49.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.75.

The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $31.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.28.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 2.53% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $17.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 3.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be paid a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 8th. This is a boost from Archer-Daniels-Midland’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is 45.68%.

In other news, SVP Joseph D. Taets sold 43,711 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,421,589.40. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 215,093 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,916,152.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. MAI Capital Management raised its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 51,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050 shares during the period. Confluence Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $192,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $265,000. Finally, M&G Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,052,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It procures, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural raw materials, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley.

