Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) Forecasted to Earn FY2025 Earnings of $9.82 Per Share

Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH) – Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2025 earnings per share estimates for shares of Arch Resources in a research note issued to investors on Monday, February 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now expects that the energy company will post earnings of $9.82 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $9.72.

Get Arch Resources alerts:

Arch Resources (NYSE:ARCH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The energy company reported ($2.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.91) by ($0.29). Arch Resources had a negative net margin of 16.58% and a negative return on equity of 19.45%. The firm had revenue of $360.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.93 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ARCH. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arch Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $50.00.

Arch Resources stock opened at $56.51 on Wednesday. Arch Resources has a 52 week low of $21.80 and a 52 week high of $56.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.01. The stock has a market cap of $860.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.12 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 2.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighMark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Arch Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Arch Resources in the fourth quarter worth about $132,000. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in shares of Arch Resources in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new position in Arch Resources during the third quarter valued at approximately $246,000.

In other Arch Resources news, Director Patrick J. Bartels, Jr. purchased 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $45.87 per share, for a total transaction of $137,610.00. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc produces and sells thermal and metallurgical coal from surface and underground mines. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated eight active mines. It also owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases approximately 28,292 acres of coal land in Ohio; 1,060 acres of coal land in Maryland; 10,095 acres of coal land in Virginia; 323,736 acres of coal land in West Virginia; 81,470 acres of coal land in Wyoming; 268,337 acres of coal land in Illinois; 33,272 acres of coal land in Kentucky; 9,840 acres of coal land in Montana; 358 acres of coal land in Pennsylvania; and 19,146 acres of coal land in Colorado, as well as smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

See Also: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Arch Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arch Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.