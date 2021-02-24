Aravive, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.42) Per Share (NASDAQ:ARAV)

Aravive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARAV) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Aravive in a research report issued on Wednesday, February 17th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Tenthoff now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.42) per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.46). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Aravive’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.80) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.50) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.56) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($2.05) EPS.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on ARAV. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Aravive in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aravive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.10.

Shares of NASDAQ ARAV opened at $7.02 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.93 million, a P/E ratio of -3.42 and a beta of 3.20. Aravive has a 1-year low of $3.34 and a 1-year high of $14.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $6.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $5.71.

In other Aravive news, CFO Vinay Shah bought 8,000 shares of Aravive stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $5.76 per share, with a total value of $46,080.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 30.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $105,000. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $75,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Aravive by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 50,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 12,367 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new stake in Aravive during the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Aravive by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 789,845 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,455,000 after acquiring an additional 23,993 shares during the period. 40.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aravive Company Profile

Aravive, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops treatments for life-threatening diseases. Its lead product candidate is AVB-500, a decoy protein that targets the GAS6-AXL signaling pathway, which is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial for the treatment of platinum- resistant recurrent ovarian cancer, as well as for the treatment of clear cell renal cell carcinoma, triple negative breast cancer, acute myeloid leukemia, and pancreatic cancer.

