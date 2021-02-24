Aragon (ANT) Reaches 1-Day Volume of $53.20 Million

Aragon (CURRENCY:ANT) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on February 24th. Aragon has a market capitalization of $182.11 million and $53.20 million worth of Aragon was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Aragon has traded 21% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Aragon token can now be purchased for $4.60 or 0.00009237 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.53 or 0.00055303 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $386.13 or 0.00775765 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.34 or 0.00032825 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 14.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000338 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.72 or 0.00039611 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00006754 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.54 or 0.00061357 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 24.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00003865 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,349.02 or 0.04719429 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002011 BTC.

Aragon Profile

Aragon (CRYPTO:ANT) is a token. Its genesis date was May 15th, 2017. Aragon’s total supply is 39,609,524 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,609,523 tokens. Aragon’s official Twitter account is @AragonProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Aragon is aragon.org . The official message board for Aragon is blog.aragon.org

Aragon Token Trading

Aragon can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Aragon directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Aragon should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Aragon using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

