APY.Finance (APY) Tops 1-Day Volume of $4.98 Million

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded 11.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 24th. Over the last week, APY.Finance has traded 30.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One APY.Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $2.72 or 0.00005516 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. APY.Finance has a total market capitalization of $52.29 million and approximately $4.98 million worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.52 or 0.00501131 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $34.61 or 0.00070075 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00000958 BTC.

Bridge Oracle (BRG) traded up 73.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000813 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $41.77 or 0.00084563 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.20 or 0.00059114 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $250.24 or 0.00506631 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $36.96 or 0.00074835 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,194,076 tokens. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

APY.Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase APY.Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

