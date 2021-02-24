Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) Price Target Raised to $10.50

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) had its price objective hoisted by Rosenblatt Securities from $9.00 to $10.50 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

AAOI has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $22.00 to $9.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a buy rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Applied Optoelectronics has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.36.

NASDAQ AAOI opened at $11.40 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.32. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Applied Optoelectronics has a 12-month low of $5.00 and a 12-month high of $17.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $261.93 million, a P/E ratio of -2.92 and a beta of 1.82.

In other Applied Optoelectronics news, CEO Chih-Hsiang (Thompson) Lin sold 23,364 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.31, for a total value of $264,246.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 744,767 shares in the company, valued at $8,423,314.77. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Stefan J. Murry sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total transaction of $36,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 84,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,904. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 32,764 shares of company stock valued at $376,047 over the last 90 days. 7.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. Comerica Bank raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 7.8% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 21,539 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,550 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 311.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,412 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the third quarter worth about $129,000. American International Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 8.8% in the third quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 14,869 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $167,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 60,906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $685,000 after acquiring an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.50% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells various fiber-optic networking products worldwide. It offers optical modules, lasers, transmitters and transceivers, and turn-key equipment, as well as headend, node, and distribution equipment. The company sells its products to internet data center operators, cable television and telecommunications equipment manufacturers, and internet service providers through its direct and indirect sales channels.

