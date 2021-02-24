Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) Shares Bought by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 103.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,930 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,321 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $7,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the third quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 78.80% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.50, for a total transaction of $69,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMAT traded up $4.54 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.68. 343,484 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,286,050. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $36.64 and a 1-year high of $124.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 3.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $105.00 and a 200-day moving average of $78.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.11. Applied Materials had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 40.65%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 18th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 24th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.10%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on AMAT shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $105.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $124.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $121.92.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

