Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) Announces Earnings Results

Apple Hospitality REIT (NYSE:APLE) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Apple Hospitality REIT had a negative net margin of 12.73% and a negative return on equity of 3.05%. Apple Hospitality REIT updated its Q4 guidance to ($0.01) EPS.

Shares of NYSE:APLE traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.01. 53,563 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,911,968. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $13.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.74. Apple Hospitality REIT has a twelve month low of $4.48 and a twelve month high of $15.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.86 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

APLE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Apple Hospitality REIT from $11.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, B. Riley downgraded Apple Hospitality REIT from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $13.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.17.

Apple Hospitality REIT, Inc (NYSE: APLE) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (ÂREITÂ) that owns one of the largest and most diverse portfolios of upscale, rooms-focused hotels in the United States. Apple Hospitality's portfolio consists of 235 hotels with more than 30,000 guest rooms located in 87 markets throughout 34 states.

