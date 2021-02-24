AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH) Stock Price Down 9.7%

AppHarvest, Inc. (NASDAQ:APPH)’s share price traded down 9.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $30.15 and last traded at $34.00. 1,428,354 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 97% from the average session volume of 726,656 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.64.

Separately, Cowen began coverage on shares of AppHarvest in a report on Thursday, February 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock.

About AppHarvest (NASDAQ:APPH)

AppHarvest, Inc engages in building and operating controlled-environment greenhouse farms for producing agricultural products. Its greenhouses distribute more water and reduces usage of water. The company produces vegetables. AppHarvest, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Lexington, Kentucky.

