AppFolio (APPF) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

AppFolio (NASDAQ:APPF) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, March 1st. Analysts expect AppFolio to post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ APPF opened at $162.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $164.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $160.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.40 and a beta of 1.17. AppFolio has a 52 week low of $81.01 and a 52 week high of $186.59.

APPF has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stephens initiated coverage on AppFolio in a research report on Monday, January 25th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $115.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of AppFolio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.00.

In other news, CTO Jonathan Walker sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.42, for a total transaction of $5,262,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director William R. Rauth III sold 18,000 shares of AppFolio stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.04, for a total value of $3,114,720.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 95,371 shares of company stock valued at $16,178,429. 41.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in AppFolio stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AppFolio Inc (NASDAQ:APPF) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,905 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $270,000. 40.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AppFolio Company Profile

AppFolio, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based software solutions. It caters to small and medium-sized businesses in the property management and legal industries. It offers the following solutions: AppFolio Property Manager, Tenant Screening Services, Maintenance Contact Center, Premium Leads, Tenant Debt Collections, and MyCase.

