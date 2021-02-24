Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) is scheduled to release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect Apollo Endosurgery to post earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

APEN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.76. Apollo Endosurgery has a 1 year low of $1.24 and a 1 year high of $6.12. The stock has a market cap of $119.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.54.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on APEN shares. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $5.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In other Apollo Endosurgery news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon bought 30,954 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 30.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Read More: What are the benefits of investing in REITs?

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.