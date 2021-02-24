Apollo Endosurgery (APEN) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.21) per share for the quarter.

APEN opened at $4.64 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.69. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52-week low of $1.24 and a 52-week high of $6.12. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.76. The company has a market cap of $119.64 million, a P/E ratio of -3.74 and a beta of 2.15.

Get Apollo Endosurgery alerts:

APEN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $2.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Apollo Endosurgery from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

In related news, major shareholder Neil Gagnon purchased 30,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $4.71 per share, with a total value of $145,793.34. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 382,470 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,801,433.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Apollo Endosurgery Company Profile

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Endosurgery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Endosurgery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.