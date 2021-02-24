Aperio Group LLC Trims Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its holdings in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) by 1.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,124 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 545 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned approximately 0.07% of LPL Financial worth $5,745,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LPLA. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of LPL Financial by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,897,000 after purchasing an additional 1,294 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the 3rd quarter worth $2,975,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 180,129 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,810,000 after buying an additional 44,547 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 79.1% in the 3rd quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 25,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,954,000 after buying an additional 11,257 shares during the period. Finally, KAMES CAPITAL plc raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. KAMES CAPITAL plc now owns 28,034 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,149,000 after buying an additional 1,920 shares during the period. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA opened at $135.41 on Wednesday. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $32.01 and a 12 month high of $135.78. The stock has a market cap of $10.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $119.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 6.27 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.93%.

In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at approximately $713,871.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Dan H. Arnold sold 7,974 shares of LPL Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.86, for a total transaction of $1,043,477.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,095 shares in the company, valued at $26,446,151.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 13,447 shares of company stock worth $1,740,081. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on LPL Financial from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Compass Point increased their target price on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Citigroup increased their target price on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $115.41.

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

