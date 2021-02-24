Aperio Group LLC Takes $5.86 Million Position in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB)

Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in Tim S.A. (NYSE:TIMB) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 421,297 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,864,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $6,072,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $3,357,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $2,960,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, Deltec Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TIM in the fourth quarter worth about $745,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded TIM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. New Street Research assumed coverage on TIM in a research report on Friday, November 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of TIMB stock opened at $12.19 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Tim S.A. has a 12-month low of $9.92 and a 12-month high of $14.85.

The firm also recently declared a Variable dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were given a dividend of $0.184 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a yield of 2.3%. TIM’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.59%.

About TIM

TIM SA operates as a telecommunication services provider in Brazil. It offers mobile, fixed telephony, and Internet access via modem, tablet, and cell phone, as well as ultra fixed broadband services. The company also offers corporate solutions, including fixed voice and advanced data services for small, medium, and large companies.

