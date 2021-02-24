Aperio Group LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL) by 70.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,012 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 65,459 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Rollins were worth $6,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ROL. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Rollins by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 3,586,824 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $140,137,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282,477 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Rollins by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 830,913 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,464,000 after acquiring an additional 628,765 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Rollins by 48.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,821,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $71,148,000 after purchasing an additional 596,055 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Rollins by 65.0% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,457,289 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $78,970,000 after purchasing an additional 573,900 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Rollins by 31.9% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,239,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,337,000 after purchasing an additional 541,355 shares during the period. 25.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Rollins from $30.67 to $31.33 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Rollins from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th.

Rollins stock opened at $35.39 on Wednesday. Rollins, Inc. has a one year low of $20.48 and a one year high of $43.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.85 and a beta of 0.42.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The business services provider reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $536.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $527.20 million. Rollins had a return on equity of 30.16% and a net margin of 11.68%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Rollins Company Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and termite control services to residential and commercial customers. It offers protection against termite damage, rodents, and insects to homes and businesses, including hotels, food service establishments, food manufacturers, retailers, and transportation companies.

