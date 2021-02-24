Aperio Group LLC Purchases 7,535 Shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW)

Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LW) by 9.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,829 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,535 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Lamb Weston were worth $6,915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 64.2% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,087 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC increased its position in Lamb Weston by 44.6% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LW opened at $83.07 on Wednesday. Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $39.06 and a one year high of $96.11. The company has a 50 day moving average of $77.34 and a 200-day moving average of $71.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market cap of $12.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.12, a P/E/G ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.78.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.04. Lamb Weston had a net margin of 8.33% and a return on equity of 95.26%. The company had revenue of $896.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $890.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.95 EPS. Lamb Weston’s revenue was down 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc. will post 2.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.235 per share. This is a boost from Lamb Weston’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

In related news, SVP Eryk J. Spytek sold 6,183 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $463,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas P. Werner sold 69,500 shares of Lamb Weston stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total transaction of $5,396,675.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Lamb Weston from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $67.00.

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets value-added frozen potato products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. The company offers frozen potatoes, sweet potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as various customer labels.

