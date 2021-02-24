Aperio Group LLC Has $6.72 Million Holdings in LINE Co. (NYSE:LN)

Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of LINE Co. (NYSE:LN) by 20.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 130,093 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,183 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC owned 0.05% of LINE worth $6,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LN. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in LINE by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,270 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $217,000 after buying an additional 437 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in LINE by 166.3% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,752 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 1,094 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank increased its stake in LINE by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 13,141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $679,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Get LINE alerts:

LN stock opened at $51.98 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.56 and a beta of 0.58. LINE Co. has a 12 month low of $44.43 and a 12 month high of $53.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $51.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.44.

LINE Corp. engages in the mobile communication business. It operates through the Core and Strategy segments. The Core segment handles advertising, communication, and content business. The Strategy segment includes FinTech services such as Line Pay. It also deals with artificial intelligence and e-commerce.

See Also: Day Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LINE Co. (NYSE:LN).

Receive News & Ratings for LINE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LINE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.