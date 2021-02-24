Aperio Group LLC Has $6.31 Million Stock Holdings in Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT)

Aperio Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Alliant Energy Co. (NASDAQ:LNT) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 122,406 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,221 shares during the quarter. Aperio Group LLC’s holdings in Alliant Energy were worth $6,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 216.0% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 16,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,000 after buying an additional 11,420 shares during the period. Brasada Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $288,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Alliant Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $715,000. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC now owns 70,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,648,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares during the period. Finally, McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its stake in Alliant Energy by 63.0% in the fourth quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. 72.95% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Alliant Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Alliant Energy from $60.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Barclays increased their price objective on Alliant Energy from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. Wolfe Research upgraded Alliant Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $54.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Alliant Energy in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.71.

LNT stock opened at $48.23 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $48.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.31. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.29. Alliant Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $37.66 and a twelve month high of $59.80.

Alliant Energy (NASDAQ:LNT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Alliant Energy had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 19.33%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Alliant Energy Co. will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 29th were given a $0.403 dividend. This represents a $1.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. This is a boost from Alliant Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 28th. Alliant Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.70%.

Alliant Energy Company Profile

Alliant Energy Corporation operates as a utility holding company that provides regulated electricity and natural gas services in the Midwest region of the United States. It operates through three segments: Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations, and Utility Other. The company, through its subsidiary, Interstate Power and Light Company (IPL), primarily generates and distributes electricity, and distributes and transports natural gas to retail customers in Iowa; sells electricity to wholesale customers in Minnesota, Illinois, and Iowa; and generates and distributes steam in Cedar Rapids, Iowa.

