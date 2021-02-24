Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,909.05

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94) and last traded at GBX 1,842.50 ($24.07), with a volume of 240953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,838 ($24.01).

ANTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22.

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

