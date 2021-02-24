Antofagasta (LON:ANTO) Sets New 12-Month High at $1,909.05

Antofagasta plc (LON:ANTO) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 1,909.05 ($24.94) and last traded at GBX 1,842.50 ($24.07), with a volume of 240953 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 1,838 ($24.01).

ANTO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,100 ($14.37) to GBX 1,050 ($13.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Antofagasta from GBX 1,170 ($15.29) to GBX 1,080 ($14.11) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Antofagasta to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,020.63 ($13.33).

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 1,548.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 1,256.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.47, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company has a market capitalization of £17.96 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22.

Antofagasta Company Profile (LON:ANTO)

Antofagasta plc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the exploration, evaluation, development, and mining of copper properties in Chile and internationally. It operates through Los Pelambres, Centinela, Antucoya, ZaldÃ­var, Exploration and Evaluation, and Transport segments. The company produces copper concentrates containing by-products, such as molybdenum, gold, and silver; and copper cathodes.

