Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Sold by FDx Advisors Inc.

FDx Advisors Inc. reduced its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 3.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,659 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $854,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Anthem in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. 89.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ANTM opened at $304.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $308.71 and its 200-day moving average is $297.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 52-week low of $171.03 and a 52-week high of $340.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.83 billion. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of Anthem from $350.00 to $340.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $325.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $305.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $370.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.60.

In related news, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 5,833 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.53, for a total transaction of $1,822,987.49. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,024,591.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Anthem Company Profile

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

