ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Sells $2,179,036.81 in Stock

ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) SVP Shane Emswiler sold 5,549 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $392.69, for a total value of $2,179,036.81. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 27,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,895,576.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of ANSYS stock opened at $375.56 on Wednesday. ANSYS, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.07 and a twelve month high of $413.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.60, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $376.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $341.64.

Get ANSYS alerts:

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on ANSYS in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ANSYS by 114.3% in the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 75 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. CX Institutional lifted its stake in shares of ANSYS by 47.8% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 102 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, BNC Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ANSYS during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

About ANSYS

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

Featured Article: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for ANSYS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ANSYS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.