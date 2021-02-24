ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) Stock Position Raised by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 17.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 85,719 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,927 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in ANSYS were worth $31,185,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $40,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 498 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $163,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $359,000. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ANSYS during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,394 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,056,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 89.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ANSS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on ANSYS from $310.00 to $348.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on ANSYS in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $312.00.

In other ANSYS news, CFO Maria T. Shields sold 14,296 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.87, for a total value of $5,259,069.52. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard S. Mahoney sold 7,500 shares of ANSYS stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.17, for a total value of $2,738,775.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 30,569 shares of company stock valued at $11,495,497. Corporate insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ANSS opened at $375.56 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $376.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $341.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 2.60. ANSYS, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.07 and a 52-week high of $413.19. The company has a market cap of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.97 and a beta of 1.23.

ANSYS, Inc develops and markets engineering simulation software and services worldwide. The company offers ANSYS Workbench, a framework upon which its engineering simulation technologies are built; multiphysics software to simulate the interactions between structures, heat transfer, fluids, and electronics in a unified engineering simulation environment; high-performance computing product suite, which delivers cross-physics parallel processing capabilities for simulation software; and structural analysis product suite that provides simulation tools for product design and optimization.

