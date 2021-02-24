Ann A. Adams Sells 2,460 Shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Stock

Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) EVP Ann A. Adams sold 2,460 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.00, for a total transaction of $627,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,601 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,448,255. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NSC opened at $257.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $64.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.19, a PEG ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.38. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 1 year low of $112.62 and a 1 year high of $262.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $248.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $229.15.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.16. Norfolk Southern had a return on equity of 15.83% and a net margin of 20.27%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 5th will be given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This is a boost from Norfolk Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 289 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 95.6% during the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,970 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $20,903,000 after purchasing an additional 42,990 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern during the 4th quarter worth about $6,004,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 29,015 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,894,000 after purchasing an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its stake in Norfolk Southern by 1.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 61,263 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $13,110,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSC. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $283.00 to $271.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $230.96.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

